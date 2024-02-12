People of J&K ready to embrace BJP in LS polls: Dr. Shehnaz Ganai

Srinagar, Feb 12: Former MLC Dr. Shehnaz Ganaie on Monday joined BJP in New Delhi. She said people of Jammu & Kashmir are ready to embrace BJP in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Dr Shahnaz was earlier associated with regional oldest political party National Conference for a long time. She hails from J&K’s PirPanchal region.

In a function held at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Ganaie was warmly welcomed by BJP senior leaders including MoS Dr. Jitender Singh and General Secretary & In-charge J&K Tarun Chugh.

“Today I got an opportunity to unite with BJP and I’m thankful to the party high command,” Dr. Shehnaz expressed.

While hailing PM Narendra Modi’s efforts in bringing peace and development in Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Shehnaz said “I am inspired by developmental approach of PM Modi. People of J&K are excitedly waiting to embrace BJP because a lot of positive changes happened in last few years which include empowerment of women folk in the country”.

She said Jammu & Kashmir is undergoing a transformation phase. “Today there is peace and prosperity. Everyone lives a peaceful life. Tourism is breaking records, centrally sponsored schemes are being implemented in the region and it happened only due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” she said and added, “The people of Jammu & Kashmir are ready to walk along with PM Modi to fulfill the dream of Viksit Bharat”.

She asserted that BJP will make hat-trick in the upcoming Parliamentary elections and will take the country to further heights in future.