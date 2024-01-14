Plantation drive launched at Ziyarat Ashmuqam in Anantnag

Srinagar, Jan 14: Under Go Green Ashmuqam, a plantation drive was launched at Ziyarat Ashmuqam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The drive was jointly launched by the Anantnag Chapter of J&K Eco-Watch and Greater Ashmuqam Civil Society. The drive was supported by J&K Forest Dept, J&K Waqf Board, Sakhie Sports Association, Volunteers including Sofi Sajad, Owase Haji, Sheikh Amir, Suhail Farooq, and officials of various departments.

The campaign was aimed at sustainable ecology and environment conservation under the guidance of J&K Eco-Watch and Adv Nadeem Qadri, Amicus Curaie of J&K High Court.

The concerned officials said that more programmes and projects will follow and added, this year a target of planting 1000 Deodar and coniferous saplings will take place

Sofi Arafat, of J&K Eco-Watch on the occasion briefed the media about the initiative and its sustainability to counter global warming and climate change. He said that a series of campaigns under the initiative shall take place in future and today’s programe was just a beginning of a great and noble cause.