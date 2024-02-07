PM has scripted a historic chapter for J&K by granting ST status to Paharis : Chugh

Srinagar, Feb 07: BJP National General Secretary and In-Charge J&K Tarun Chugh on Wednesday called the grant of ST status to Paharis as a watershed moment for the Union territory.

Chugh hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pioneering initiative as the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was passed in the Lok Sabha.

The historic Bill aims at empowering (i) Pahari Ethnic Group (ii) Padari Tribes (iii) Koli and (iv) Gadda Brahmin by providing Scheduled Tribe status fulfilling the long-standing demand of these communities in J&K.

Lashing out at the opposition parties for politicising the matter, Chugh said it is a historic moment for the Pahari Ethnic Community.

He said that passing of this bill with a thumping majority is a befitting reply to the political parties who were politicising the issue for their own vested interest.

Chugh said that these Bills have brought justice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and it has only been possible under the leadership of PM Modi. “Congress and other regional parties have failed to deliver justice to the people over the last 70 years and used these communities for their own political benefits only,” he said.

He said that these Bills will restore the rights of the people belonging to Pahari and other communities who have been added in the SC and ST lists, while the PM Modi-led government has also elevated the status of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities.

Chugh said the Prime Minister has in the recent past taken a number of initiatives that would go a long way in bringing about unprecedented development in J&K besides improving the economic condition of the people.

While terrorism has been largely controlled, defeating the designs of the Pakistan’s ISI a new era of peace and development has dawned in J&K.