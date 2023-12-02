PM Modi greets BJP President Nadda on his birthday

Srinagar, Dec 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed greetings to BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on his birthday.

Modi praised the BJP President for his organizational skills and prayed for his long and healthy life in service of the people.

Taking to micro-blogging website X, PM Modi wrote: “Birthday greetings to @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji.

He has made a mark for his organisational skills. His simple and warmhearted nature has endeared him to several people. I have seen him work hard for the party over the last several decades. He has also distinguished himself as a very good MLA, MP and Minister. I pray for his long and healthy life in service of the people.”