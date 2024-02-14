PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Srinagar, Feb 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack on their convoy in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

“I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered,” PM Modi said on X.

In another tweet PM Modi wrote, “Remembering our valorous heroes who we lost on this day in Pulwama. We will never forget their supreme sacrifice. Their courage motivates us to build a strong and developed India”.