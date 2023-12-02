Police acting swiftly to combat challenge of drugs in Jammu and Kashmir: DIG Sujit Kumar

Srinagar, Dec 02: Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar Saturday said that police is acting swiftly to combat the challenge of drugs in valley.

Speaking to reporters here, DIG Sujit Kumar said police is actively fighting against drug addiction in Kashmir. “Those involved in drug trade are being chased by police. Properties of drug peddlers are being siezed, kingpins are being chased and drug deaddiction programs being run for victims,” DIG Kumar said.

He said that other than stringent action against offenders, police is actively conducting awareness and counselling sessions in schools and colleges.

“Through collaboration with religious leaders, awareness is being disseminated in social spaces and mosques,” he said.

He urged media persons to come forward and play an active role in combating the menace for the larger interest of society.