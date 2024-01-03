Police attach orchard of terror accused in Ganderbal

Srinagar, Jan 03: Police in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district have attached land belonging to a terror accused, officials said today.

The land, measuring 10 Marlas, which falls under Survey/khasra No.984 at Revenue Estate Wakoora, belongs to Lateef Ahmad Kambay, son of Gh Mohd Kambay, a resident of Wakoora.

The action was taken in pursuance to orders passed by Court of Additional Session Judge (Special Judge designated under NIA Act) Ganderbal vide CNR No. JKGB010005642024 dated 29-12-2023 in Case FIR No. 110/2022 U/S 353 IPC, 13, 18, 23, 38, 39 UA (P) Act, 7/25 I.A Act, 207 M.V Act of Police Station Ganderbal, said the official.

He said the step is part of ongoing efforts to address activities falling under the purview of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). “The accused is currently under trail & is lodged at Central Jail Srinagar. The said property is attached U/S 33 (1) of UA (P) Act,” added the official.

The attachment follows the due legal process outlined in the law, UA (P) Act.