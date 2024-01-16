Police attach property of notorious drug peddler in Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 16: Continuing its stringent action against drug peddlers, Police in Kulgam have attached property (under construction house) on 10 Marla of land bearing survey No. 622 belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Barkatullah Mir son of Mohd Abdullah Mir resident of Buchroo, Kulgam under section 68-F (2) of NDPS Act 1985.

According to police spokesperson the property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Kulgam Police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking of narcotic drug and psychotropic substances by the owner. Pertinently, the said drug peddler is involved in Case FIR number 69/2021 of Police Station Kulgam and FIR number 03/2018 of Police Station Yaripora.

This action reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the drug menace. Local people of the area have hailed the initiative of Police with regard to the attachment of immoveable property, which has been raised/used from illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddler, a spokesperson said.