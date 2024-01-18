Police attach residential property of terror associate in Kokernag: official

Srinagar, Jan 16: Police on Thursday attached the residential property of a terrorist associate in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.

In a statement, a police spokesman said the district police Anantnag along with concerned Executive Magistrate attached residential property belonging to Ab Salam Rather S/O Mohd Ramzan Rather at Tangpawa Kokernag.

“The property was linked with Case FIR No. 170/2022, U/S 307 IPC, 7/25 I A Act, 16,18,19,20,23,38,39 UA (P) Act of Police Station Kokernag, police said, adding that during the investigation of the above case it had surfaced that Zahoor Ahmad Rather S/O Ab Salam Rather R/O Tangpawa Kokernag was working as terrorist associate (OGW) and was providing food, shelter and other logistic support to killed terrorists identified as Asif Reshi @ Khubaib S/O Mohd Yaseen Reshi R/O Sheikhpora Marhama and Wakeel Ahmad Bhat, @ Talha S/O Abdul Ahad Bhat R/O Nai Basti Marhama at his residential house and thus it falls within ambit of “Proceeds of terrorism “ under section 2(g) r/w section 25 of UA(P) Act 1967,” read the statement.

Confirmation of attachment of property was sanctioned by competent authority, said the spokesman.