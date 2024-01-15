Police committed to recognise services of SPOs, support them: DGP RR Swain

Srinagar, Jan 15: Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief R R Swain on Monday stated that Special Police Officers (SPOs) are receiving good support and efforts are underway to regularize those demonstrating good performance within the J&K Police force.

The DGP as per KNS highlighted that J&K Police is extending comprehensive assistance to Special Police Officers (SPOs), acknowledging their selfless contributions, and emphasized ongoing support initiatives, including scholarships for their children, while expressing that those making notable contributions are undergoing regularization efforts.

Addressing reporters during his Public Darbar in Kupwara, he said that the decision to relocate meeting venue from Srinagar was made to actively engage with the public, promptly address their grievances, and provide immediate relief.

The DGP lauded the Police force for its exemplary performance in handling public matters with professionalism, emphasizing the core responsibility of serving the public, and highlighted the effective identification and actions taken against anti-social elements

“We discern the distinction between those radicalizing innocent individuals who fall prey to their influence, and we extend opportunities to those making mistakes for the first time. Individuals who exhibit responsible and respectful behavior will receive double respect from our side,” he remarked.

“Interacting with the public is a fundamental responsibility, and my senior officers consistently emphasize this. Commending the conduct of the people of J&K, they assert that individuals who act responsibly and respectfully towards them will receive respect in return, multiplied tenfold,” stated the DGP.