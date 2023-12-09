Police constable shot at, injured in Srinagar’s Bemina

Srinagar, Dec 08: A constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police was on Saturday shot at and injured in a terrorist strike in Bemina locality of Srinagar, officials said.

An official said that gunmen opened fire on SgCT Mohammad Hafiz Chad, son of Ghulam Hassan Chad, resident of Mathiya Bund Hamdaniya Colony Bemina.

He said that Hafiz was injured in the attack following which he was shifted to nearby SKIMS Bemina.

In a post on X, a police spokesman said: “Terrorists fired upon & injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O Bemina at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.”

#Terrorists fired upon & injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O #Bemina at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 9, 2023



The attack comes just a day after a police inspector injured in a terrorist strike in October this year succumbed at a hospital in New Delhi.

On Friday, ADGP, Law and Order, Vijay Kumar said that their priority is to prevent attacks on policemen in the city.

To prevent such attacks, he said that there are a number of standard operating procedures (SOPs) already laid down for the Police personnel and they would be followed strictly.