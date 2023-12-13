Police to crack down on social media propagation of terror narrative: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 13: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V. K. Birdi on Wednesday conducted a thorough review of security arrangements in Ganderbal district and inaugurated Canteen cum Recreation Hall at DPL Ganderbal, officials said.

Accompanied by Deputy Inspector General CKR Sujit Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, Nikhil Borkar along with other senior police officers were present in the meeting.

IGP Kashmir was briefed on the overall security scenario in the district. In-depth discussions were held on strategies to counter challenges and threats posed by disruptive elements on the ground, said a spokesman.

IGP Kashmir reviewed the security arrangements implemented across the district.

Recognizing the evolving challenges, he announced that the police will adopt robust measures and take firm action against individuals propagating a terror narrative and disturbing the peace on social media platforms.

IGP Kashmir issued directives for impartial and stern action against law violators, emphasizing the need for law enforcement agencies to be well-prepared to respond swiftly to any security incidents. He urged officers to intensify anti-terrorist operations and take stringent action against individuals or organizations supporting anti-national activities.

V. K Birdi also analysed the crime situation, special emphasis was laid on detection of crime against women and it was underlined that surveillance on such elements/criminals would put a check on their activities which is a big deterrent.

He advised officers to also ensure professional investigation in UAPA cases in order to ensure conviction of accused and to effectively deal with the terrorist eco-system.

Furthermore, IGP Kashmir directed police officers to intensify efforts in combating drug activities in the area.

He highlighted the gravity of the issue and urged the police force to work diligently to curb the menace of drug trafficking, which poses a significant threat to the well-being of the community.

He expressed confidence in the collective efforts of the security apparatus to uphold public safety and ensure a secure environment for all the citizens.

He also directed officers to actively engage with community members to ensure peace and harmony in the area.

IGP Kashmir also inaugurated Canteen cum Recreation Hall at DPL Ganderbal and inspected the infrastructure and other facilities available in the premises.