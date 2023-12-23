Poonch civilian deaths: Altaf Bukhari urges Home Minister to order probe

Srinagar, Dec 23: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari while condemning the terrorist attack on security forces has urged the Home minister Amit Shah to order a probe into the death of civilians in Poonch.

“While I unreservedly condemn the terrorist attack on security forces in Surankote Poonch (DKG) which left five of our soldiers dead, with two others under treatment for their injuries, I am however quite shocked to hear about the disturbing news regarding the mysterious death of four civilians around the site of ongoing anti-terror operation,” said Bukhari, in a statement.

“I strongly condemn the killings of the innocent civilians and urge Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji to order an immediate investigation to bring to fore the facts to clear the mystery around these deaths and take strict action against the involved security forces,be it army or police,” he added.

Bukhari said that he was ashamed to see the viral pictures of the local people, “where one can see the civilians being beaten mercilessly”.

“Unfortunately once again the people of J&K are being made sitting ducks for the security forces and I feel that we have not learnt anything from our past mistakes. Such incidents should not be tolerated at any cost,” said Bukhari