Poonch civilian killings: Not allowed to visit families of victims, says Mian Altaf

Srinagar, Dec 26: Prominent Gujjar leader and senior National Conference leader, Mian Altaf Ahmed on Tuesday claimed that he wasn’t allowed to visit Poonch and Rajouri districts to console the families of three civilians who died in the aftermath of Poonch attack in which four soldiers lost their lives.

In a statement, Altaf said that he sought the permission from authorities for visiting Poonch, Rajouri area to assess the situation and meet the families of victims. However, the authorities denied permission for the visit, he alleged.

“I felt it a responsibility to visit the area and meet the families to express my grief and offer condolences to the families of the three persons. However, unfortunately the authorities denied permission and didn’t allow me to visit there,” said Altaf, in the statement.

The NC leader said that the people of the Poonch and Rajouri wanted him to visit them.

He said that the J&K administration has announced compensation and jobs for the deceased’s families. “However, I demand that a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore should be given to the kin of the deceased civilians,” he said, urging the Lieutenant Governor administration for a transparent and swift probe and action in the incident.