Prime Minister to Visit UAE for the 7th Time since 2015 & 3rd in Last Eight Months

New Delhi, February 10, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 13 to 14, 2024. This marks Prime Minister Modi’s seventh visit to the UAE since 2015 and the third within the past eight months.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will engage in bilateral discussions with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE. The agenda will focus on fortifying the strategic partnership between the two nations and exchanging perspectives on pertinent regional and global matters of mutual concern.

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi will convene with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of the UAE. Invited as a Guest of Honour, he will address the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, delivering a significant keynote address.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the BAPS Mandir, the inaugural Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. In another engagement, he will address the Indian community at an event hosted in Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi.

India and the UAE share robust relations across political, cultural, and economic domains. Since Prime Minister Modi’s landmark visit to the UAE in August 2015, bilateral ties have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Noteworthy agreements, including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022 and the Local Currency Settlement (LCS) System in July 2023, underscore the commitment to fostering economic cooperation.

The UAE stands as one of India’s key trading partners, with bilateral trade reaching approximately US$ 85 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23. Moreover, the UAE ranks among the top four investors in India in terms of foreign direct investment during the same period.

The Indian community in the UAE, numbering around 3.5 million, constitutes the largest expatriate group, contributing significantly to the nation’s development. Their positive contributions serve as a cornerstone for the enduring bilateral relationship between India and the UAE.