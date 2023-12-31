‘Proceeds of militancy’: Residential house, car attached in Baramulla, say police

Srinagar, Dec 31: Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla attached a residential house and vehicle ‘falling within ambit of proceeds of militancy’ in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Continuing its crackdown on harbouring militants and providing logistic support to them, police have attached a residential house & vehicle (Swift Car) under sections of 25 UA (P) Act in Baramulla”, reads a statement.

“During the investigation of the case vide FIR No. 104/2023 U/S 7/25 I.A Act, 120-B IPC, 13,16,18,23 UA (P) Act of Police Station Uri, one vehicle (Swift Car) bearing registration number number CH01AD-9588 was seized as the said vehicle was used for transportation of illegal Arms/Ammunition from one place to another for militant activities. Therefore, in pursuance of powers U/S 25 of UA (P) Act, DySP SIU Baramulla, CIO of the case attached the said property (Swift Car) falling within the ambit of proceeds of militancy after obtaining approval from competent authority”, reads the statement.

“Similarly, during the investigation of case FIR No. 46/2023 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act, and the Section 16,18,19, 20 and 38 of UA (P) Act of Police Station, Kreeri, one residential house of Farooq Ahmad Bhat son of Late Ghulam Mohammad resident of Wanigam Payeen on land survey number 2020 min & 2021 min situated at Wanigam Payeen was attached as the said house was used for harbouring militants. Therefore, in pursuance of powers U/S 25 of UA (P) Act, Dr. Khalid Ashraf- JKPS, DySP Ops Kreeri IO of the case attached the said residential house falling within the ambit of proceeds of militancy after obtaining approval from competent authority”, reads the statement further. (GNS)