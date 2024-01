Srinagar, Jan 17: Rattan Rani Aima, the mother of Professor Ashok Aima, former Vice Chancellor, Central University, passed away today in Jammu.

The deceased was the wife of late Kashi Nath Aima, senior bureaucrat and political activist.

She is survived by Vijay Aima, former president All India Samaj, Ashok Aima and daughter Indra Aima Koul.

Her cremation will take place on 18th January at 12:30 pm at Shastri Nagar crematorium.