Property acquired illegally by drug peddler attached in Kulgam: Police

Srinagar, Jan 15: The Kulgam Police on Monday attached illegally acquired property of a notorious drug paddler in Khudwani area of the district on Monday, a officials said.

“Today Property (double storey residential house) measuring 625 Sq. Ft belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely; Mashooq Ahmad Sheikh Son of Ghulam Qadir Sheikh R/O Khudwani Qaimoh, Kulgam under section 68-F(2) of NDPS Act 1985 was attached”, police spokesperson said.

He said the property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Kulgam police. The property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drug and psychotropic substances by the owner. Pertinently the said drug peddler is involved in Case FIR numbers 66/2023 of Police Station Qaimoh.

Locals of the area have hailed the initiative of police with regard to the attachment of immoveable property, which has been raised/used from illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddlers in the Kulgam district . (KNO)