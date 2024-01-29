Property acquired through proceeds of terrorism attached in Budgam: Police

Srinagar, Jan 29: Budgam Police on Monday attached a residential house of LeT affiliated OGW for willful sheltering and harbouring terrorists under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“Today Budgam police attached the residential house of a terrorist associate namely Mohammad Ramzan Mir S/O Ab. Salam Mir R/O Rudbugh Magam who is an OGW of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT. Pertinently during investigation of FIR No. 05/2023 U/S, 307-IPC 7/27 Arms Act 16, 19, 20, 23, 39 UA (P) Act of P/S Magam Unlawful Activities Prevention Act it had come to fore that the property under survey No.68 min belonging to Mohammad Ramzan Mir resident of Radbugh Magam had been acquired as proceeds of terrorism in terms of 2(g) of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which was also willfully used for harbouring of terrorists.” Police spokesperson in a statement said.

He reiterated the resolve of Police to continue its endeavour for identification and initiation of legal actions against all such properties that are being willfully used for harbouring terrorists.