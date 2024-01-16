R-Day Celebrations: LG to take salute at main function at Jammu, Advisor to LG at Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will take salute at Main function at Maulana Azad Stadium Jammu while Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar will preside over the celebrations at Srinagar.

The DDC Chairpersons, as per an order copy available with GNS, will take salute at main function in respective district headquarters’.

The SDM/Tehsildar/Senior most civil officer to be nominated by the Deputy Commissioner concerned at respective sub-divisional/tehsil/municipal headquarters.