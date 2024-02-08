Rajiv Omprakash Pande assumes charge as DIG Central Kashmir Range

Srinagar, Feb 08: Rajiv Omprakash Pande on Thursday assumed charge of DIG Central Kashmir Range.

In pursuance to govt order No. 74-Home of 2024 dated 06-02-2024, issued vide endorsement No. PG/232/2021-08 (CC47857) dated 06-02-2024, Shri Rajiv Omprakash Pande-IPS took over the charge of the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Kashmir Range, Srinagar today on 08-02-2024.

The officer was warmly welcomed by the officers and staff of RPHQ Srinagar including DySP DAR DPL Srinagar/ Administrative officer RPHQ Srinagar. Later on, the officer was presented with guard of Honor.