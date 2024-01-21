Rajouri civilian killings case: NIA takes juvenile into custody

New Delhi, Jan 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday took the custody of a juvenile accused of harbouring terrorists involved in the killing of five civilians in Dhangri village of Rajouri in January last year.

In a statement issued to KNO, the NIA said the juvenile was incidentally lodged at Observation Home in Jammu in another case, registered at Police Station Gursai. “He was taken into custody yesterday by the NIA and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Rajouri, for remand,” reads the statement.

It reads that the attack had taken place on 1st January, 2023, and five persons belonging to the minority Hindu community were killed and several seriously injured. “The case was initially registered as FIR no. 01/2023 at PS Rajouri u/s 302/ 307 /120-B/452/323 of IPC, sections 13/16/18 of UA (P) Act 1967 and sections 7/27 of Arms Act. NIA had taken over and re-registered the case on 13th January.”

It added that the investigation by the NIA had revealed that the juvenile, along with two other earlier arrested persons namely Nisar Ahmed @ Haji Nisar and Mushtaq Hussain @ Chacha, was involved in harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the horrendous attack. “Nisar Ahmed and Mushtaq Hussain were arrested by the NIA on 31st August 2023, and are presently lodged at Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu.”

It reads that the duo had provided logistic support to the terrorists for more than two months and had sheltered them in a hideout which they had constructed on the directions of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) handlers, namely Saifullah @ Sajid Jutt, Abu Qatal @ Qatal Sindhi and Mohd. Qasim.

“A team of NIA officials had regularly camped in the hilly terrain of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts of J & K in search of actual perpetrators of the offence during the course of investigations. The team examined a large number of suspicious entities and later zeroed in on the above-mentioned accused persons who had provided logistic support to the terrorists. Investigations in the case are still under process,” the statement reads.