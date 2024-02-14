Rajouri man dies of suffocation in Kulgam

Kulgam, Feb 14: A man died of suffocation caused by a gas heater at his accommodation in Pahloo area of Devsar belt in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a man identified as Karamat Hussain Choudary, son of Nazir Ahmad Choudary from Nowshera Rajouri was found dead at his accommodation in Pahloo, Kulgam.

They said the man has died probably due to a suffocation caused by a gas heater in his room.

Police party has been rushed to spot, to ascertain the facts, they added.

More details awaited