Ram belongs to whole universe, says Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Jan 19: National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah Friday said that seat sharing process in India Alliance will take time as every constituent of the amalgam has their own interest which needs to be addressed.

“There is no delay in seat sharing process within the alliance. The delay will not haunt the functioning of alliance. I don’t think there is any delay. The process will take time as every political party has its own interests which needs to be addressed,” Dr. Farooq Abdullah said while talking to reporters in Jammu.

He said the discussions on seat sharing have already been taken up, and it will take some time.

He said the National Conference is going to settle things with the alliance. “There is a question of sacrifice. The NC is going to settle the things within the alliance,” he said.

On Ram Temple’s grand consecration, Abdullah said that Ram does not belong to a particular community, rather he belongs to all.

“Does Lord Ram stay only in Ayodhya? Lord Ram is everywhere. He is world’s Ram. He does not belong to a particular community like BJP or RSS. He is everywhere,” Dr. Farooq said.

He added that people do not need any invitation to visit Ayodhya as Lord Ram belong to all.

When asked that central government has announced that students and government employees can avail half day leave on Jan 22 to visit the grand consecration event, Dr. Farooq replied “Let them do it for a full day so that we will rest at home that day”.