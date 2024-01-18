Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha: Central govt announces half-day leave on Jan 22

New Delhi, Jan 18: The Centre on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half-day on January 22 for the ‘Pran Patishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all Central Government offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day till 02:30 pm.

“The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on January 22, 2024, across India. To enable employees in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 14:30 hours on January 22, 2024,” the notification read.

Various activities have been planned by organizations and groups of people across India and abroad to coincide with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22.

There will be Amrit Mahotsav in Ayodhya from January 14 to January 22.