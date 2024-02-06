Ravinder Raina flags off ‘Bharat Rice’ at BJP headquarters in Jammu

Srinagar, Feb 06: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Tuesday presided over the event of launching of ‘Bharat Rice’ in the region. The event was marked across the country.

The federal government on Tuesday launched ‘Bharat Rice’ at a subsidised rate of Rs 29/Kg. Launching the subsidised rice that will be available in 5 kg and 10 kg packs, food and consumer affairs minister Piyush Goyal said the government is making efforts to ensure that daily food items are available at affordable rates for common people.

In Jammu, the J&K BJP President said that “the high quality rice will reach to common people and will be made available at every shop.”

While thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi he said the government after procuring this rice from the farmers will make it available to the common, poor, and middle-income families.

He said the government has so far been successful in providing free ration to around 80-crore people in the country and around 60-lakh people in J&K.

“Farmers are getting Rs 6000 in the bank accounts as well,” Raina said.

“We want to take this ‘Bharat Rice’ to every household in the region. Poor are getting benefits from the government,” he said.

It was informed that the rice will be provided in limited quality which will be between 10-20kg per month