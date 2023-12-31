Real Kashmir FC owner Sandeep Chatto dies of cardiac arrest in Delhi

Srinagar Dec 3: Real Kashmir Football Club, (RKFC) owner Sandeep Chatoo died on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

Sandeep, a Kashmiri Pandit, was in New Delhi for work when he suffered a massive heart attack. He was promptly rushed to the hospital but, unfortunately, could not survive.

Manager of RKFC Senior team, Umer while confirming the death told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), his body will be brought to Jammu for the final rites.

Sandeep, survived by his wife, son, and daughter, also owned CH2 Hotel, located in India Nagar.

Formed in 2016 by Sandeep, RKFC has transcended its role as just a football club, becoming a significant platform for valley youth.

It is worth mentioning that RKFC is the only club from J&K participating in the I League.