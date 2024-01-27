Residential house damaged in Pulwama fire incident

Srinagar, Jan 27: A residential house was damaged in a fire incident in Chewa kalan area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting an official the news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that during intervening night fire broke out in the residential house of Mohammad Ayoub Wagay son of Abdul Rahman Wagay resident of Chewa kalan Pulwama.

The official said that fire was controlled with the help of fire tenders and locals, however the house got damaged in the incident.

Meanwhile investigation has been taken up to ascertain the cause of fire.