Residential land of terror associate attached in Bandipora: Police

Srinagar, Dec 06: Bandipora Police on Wednesday attached a residential land measuring 14 Marla of a terror associate under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to a police spokesperson, the property belonged to Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a terror associate linked to Lashkar-e-Toiba.

“Bandipora Police has attached 14 Marla of residential land at Ashtengoo Bandipora in case FIR No. 43/2022. The land had been identified as proceeds of terrorism and was attached under the UAPA. The land belongs to the family of a terror associate of LeT, Irfan Ahmad Bhat. His brother had also exfiltrated to Pakistan in 2000,” Bandipora Police in a tweet said.