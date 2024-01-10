Review petition filed in Supreme Court against its verdict on Article 370

Srinagar, Jan 10: A review petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against its verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370. The review petition was filed in the top court by Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, one of the petitioners in the Article 370 case.

Speaking with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) Khan said that he filed the petition today.

On December 11, a 5-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud upheld legal validity of abrogation of Article 370 by the President of India in August 2019.

The Supreme Court had also asked Centre to restore J&K’s statehood as soon as possible and hold elections to J&K Assembly before September 30, 2024.