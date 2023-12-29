SC Collegium recommends new Chief Justices for 5 High Courts

New Delhi, December 28: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of new Chief Justices for the High Courts of Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan, Allahabad, Gauhati, and Jharkhand.

The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjeev Khanna and BR Gavai, passed the resolutions on December 27, which were uploaded on the official website on Thursday evening.

Justice Sheel Nagu, judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Collegium further recommended Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, judge of the Rajasthan High Court, for appointment as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Justice Arun Bhansali, judge of the Rajasthan High Court, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

Another Collegium resolution recommended Justice Vijay Bishnoi, judge of the Rajasthan High Court, for appointment as Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

It also recommended Justice BR Sarangi, judge of the Orissa High Court, for appointment as Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.