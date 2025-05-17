Scholarship column: List of reputed fellowships and scholarships for study abroad

Scholarships in Italy 2025: University of Bologna

Students who want to pursue a Master’s degree in Italy on scholarship. A total of 30 scholarships are available, each providing €6,500. The scholarship also covers full tuition fees, so you don’t have to worry about paying for your classes. This scholarship covers tuition fees and gives you financial support for two years. The University of Bologna is a great place to learn, meet new people, and experience life in Italy.

No. of Scholarships in Italy:

30 new scholarships

Benefits of University of Bologna Scholarships in Europe 2025:

You will get €6,500 to help with your expenses.

You don’t have to pay for classes because tuition fees are fully covered.

The scholarship lasts for two academic years.

You will study at the University of Bologna, one of the oldest and best universities in Europe.

You can enjoy Italian culture, explore beautiful places, and meet students from all over the world.

Eligibility Criteria of the University of Bologna Scholarships in Italy 2025:

You must have a degree from a non-Italian education system that qualifies you for a master’s program at the University of Bologna. If you are still finishing your degree, you can also apply.

You need to take the GRE test before the application deadline. The test checks your skills and is done in English.

Your family income should be between €16,000 and €35,000. If your family earns money from outside Italy, you need to show documents to prove it.

You must be under 30 years old on the day the application closes.

Make sure you have taken the GRE test and sent your scores to the University of Bologna before the deadline.

Scholarships Deadline:

30 May 2025, at 12:00 CEST.

2. ETH Zurich Postdoctoral Fellowship 2026 in Switzerland | Fully Funded

The ETH Zurich Postdoctoral Fellowship program (ETH Fellows) aims to support new postdoctoral researchers at ETH Zurich. This fully funded scholarship is designed for outstanding early-career scientists, this program seeks individuals who have shown exceptional scientific talent in their initial career phases. It’s a highly regarded program that helps propel young academics towards significant achievements, with many fellows advancing to professorships shortly after their fellowship.

Candidates interested in applying need the backing of an ETH Zurich professor who agrees to mentor them. Each professor can endorse only one candidate per evaluation period, emphasizing the importance of a meaningful connection between the candidate’s proposed project and the mentor’s expertise.

The ETH Zurich Fellowship 2026 offer attractive benefits for successful candidates. Fellows will receive a fully covered salary based on ETH Zurich standards, ensuring financial stability for their research. They will also receive CHF 10,000 per year to cover research-related expenses, providing the necessary resources for their projects.

Host Country:

Switzerland

Host University:

ETH Zurich

Duration of Fellowship:

The duration of the fellowship is 2 years.

Subjects Covered by ETH Fellowship:

ETH Fellowship welcomes applicants from all areas of study.

Eligibility Criteria for ETH Zurich Postdoctoral Fellowship

Applicants must have completed their Ph.D. at a university other than ETH Zurich University or the University of Zurich within two years before the deadline.

Candidates who are still working towards their Ph.D. must provide a certificate signed by their advisor or department chair stating when they plan to defend their thesis.

Applicants should not have lived or done their main work or studies in Switzerland for more than twelve months in the three years before the deadline.

Documents Required for ETH Zurich Fellowship in Switzerland:

A copy of the passport is required.

A detailed description of the research project, including the specific role is required from the candidate. The project should also explain how it connects to the ongoing research in the host group.

A brief CV of the host professor is also required.

An invitation letter from the host professor is needed, emphasizing the candidate’s excellence and suitability for the fellowship.

If the candidate has not yet completed their doctorate, a certification of the planned defense date signed by the advisor or department chair should be included.

Two reference letters for the candidate need to be emailed directly to the Grants Office by the referees. The reference letters should be sent at least 10 days before the submission deadline.

ETH Zurich Scholarship Application Deadline:

The deadline to apply for the fellowship is 1 September at 17:00 Swiss local time each year.

3. Schwarzman Scholars Programme 2026-27 in China | Fully Funded

The fully-funded master’s degree scholarship program will be held at Tsinghua University which is a hub of China’s influential leaders. This Schwarzman Scholars Program 2026-27 s for candidates who have a bachelor’s degree and have a keen interest to be a great leader. It is ranked #15 in QS Global World Rankings 2021. This international scholarship program is for those candidates who have a bachelor’s degree and have a keen interest in being great leaders.

Schwarzman Scholars Programme is a fully funded one year program that includes travel expenses, full tuition fee, study tours allowance, stipend, personal laptop, allowance for course books, and medical insurance.

Host University:

Tsinghua University

Program Duration:

1 year

Age Range:

18 to 28 year

Eligibility Criteria of Schwarzman Scholars Programme 2026-27 in China:

All international, as well as Chinese citizens, are eligible to apply.

A candidate must have either a bachelor’s or another professional degree.

A candidate must be 18 to 28 years of age.

A candidate must submit English Language Proficiency scores.

To Apply for the Schwarzman Scholars Programme 2026-27:

visit the official website

Application Deadline: