School among two structures partially damaged in Kralkhud blaze

Srinagar, Feb 11: A residential house and Vasanta Girls High School sustained partial damage in a fire incident this afternoon in the Kralkhud area of Srinagar.

Reports said that the fire originated from scrap material on the slab of a residential house, subsequently spreading to the nearby Vasanta Girls High School in the Nai Sarak area of Kralkhud.

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames in a timely manner, preventing further escalation and resulting in partial damage to both the residential house and the school.

Police has taken cognizance of the incident and cause of fire was not known immediately.