9 injured in school bus accident in J&K’s Samba

Srinagar, Jan 16: At least seven students and two teachers were injured after a school bus they were traveling in met with an accident in Samba district of Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday afternoon.

An official told news agency Kashmir Scroll that a school bus bearing number JK12B 8650 of Bhagarva Public School Samba met with an accident at National Highway near DC Office Samba, resulting in injuries to seven students and two teachers.

“The injured have been taken to District Hospital Samba for immediate treatment”, the official said.

The official identified the injured students as; Utkar Singh (16) years son of Shakit Singh resident of Mandi Kheri Samba, student of 11th Class; Rudrakash Karakoti (16) son of Ram Singh resident of Ward No. 3 Chotha Bazar Samba, student of 12th Class; Rajveer Singh (15) son of Rajeev Singh resident of Kheri Mandi Samba, student of 9th Class; Riyahansa (15) daughter of Dev Raj resident of ward No. 06 Samba, student of 9th Class; Shivalika Sambyal (15) daughter of Anil Sambyal resident of Mandi Thalora Samba, student of 9th Class; Varinder Partap (16) son of Rajeshwar Singh resident of Mandi Sangwali Samba Student of 11th Class and Janvi Sharma (16) daughter of Nar Singh Dass Sharma resident of Village Taloor Samba, student of 10th class.

The two injured teachers have been identified as Promila Sambyal (50) wife of Davinder Singh resident of Thalora Mandi Samba and Kamani (32) wife of Joginder Singh resident of Mandi Thalora Samba.