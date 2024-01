Srinagar, Jan 24 : The anti-corruption branch in Srinagar has apprehended an employee of Sub-district hospital Sopore over bribery allegations, officials said today.

Mehraj U Din Wani, in-charge of the date of birth section at SDH hospital, was caught red-handed while he was demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 3600/- from Farooq Ahmad Misger.

Misger approached Wani to get the date of birth issued for his daughter, and Wani, taking advantage of his position, demanded the bribe.