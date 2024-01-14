Search operation enters day three in Poonch

Srinagar, Jan 14: Security forces on Sunday launched massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in several villages near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the searches were started on Friday after terrorists fired upon convoy of security forces from a jungle near Krishna Ghati in the Poonch sector.

They said soon after the attack, forces cordoned off the area widely and started searches to nab the attackers.

During the attack no casualty was reported.