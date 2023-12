Ganderbal, Dec 07: At least five persons were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway on Thursday afternoon.

Reports said that a car on way from Sonamarg to Kargil rolled down into a deep gorge near Zojila Pass, leading to death of five persons. The deceased were residents of Kargil.

The accident took place just two days after another mishap left four tourists from Kerala and a local driver dead.