Security forces launch search operation in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar, Jan 03: Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation in Mandi and Mendhar areas of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

In a joint operation, Army, CRPF and Police laid a cordon around Kasbadi Mendhar and Adhai village of Mandi after receiving inputs about suspicious movement of terrorists in the area, said an official.

The search operation was underway when this report was being filed.

Earlier, four army personnel died and three others were injured after terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Bafliaz area of Poonch district. The incident followed massive anti-terror operation in the wooden areas of Bafliaz.