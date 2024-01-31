Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition in Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 31: In a joint search operation at Cheramunji near Magam forest of north Kashmir’s Kupwara, security forces on Wednesday recovered cache of arms and ammunition and other war like stores.

“In a joint search operation today at Cheramunji near Magam, Kupwara, Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police have achieved a major breakthrough against the terrorist activities, resulting in a significant recovery of ammunition and Warlike stores,” army spokesperson said.

He said the operation was a result of Human intelligence received from a reliable source. “A meticulous operation of search and destroy was launch based on the input which resulted in the recovery of 9x UBGL shells, 4x IED recievers, 30 x Commercial grade detonators housed in their original factory packaging, 138 rounds of AK47, a loaded magazine of sniper rifle, blank rounds of AK 47 and 4x magzines of 9mm pistol,” he said.