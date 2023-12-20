Seminary tutor booked for alleged sexual assault on minors in Sopore

Srinagar, Dec 20: A seminary tutor has been booked for alleged sexual assault on minors in Sopore tehsil of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, a police official said today.

On receipt of a complaint regarding the accusations of sexual assault, the police held a seminary tutor in Sopore area, said the official, as per news agency Kashmir Scroll.

“After assessing the details, a case vide FIR number 93/2023 under POCSO Act was lodged against the person at Police Station Dangiwacha Sopore”, the official said.

“We are collecting further details regarding the case and will bring it to the fore at an appropriate time”, the official said further.