Seven Baratis injured in road mishap in J&K’s Poonch

Mendhar (Poonch), Nov 26: Seven persons were injured on Sunday after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Mandi tehsil of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place after a vehicle carrying baratis went out of the driver’s control near Nayabat Saujiyan today morning, said a police official.

He said the vehicle bearing registration number Jk12 8618 was heading towards Degwar area from Barari when the mishap took place.

The injured, he added, were shifted to sub-district hospital Mandi with the help of local residents.