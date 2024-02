Srinagar, Feb 01: At least seven shops and a residential house were gutted in two separate fire incidents in Srinagar late last night, officials said on Thursday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that seven shops were gutted in a fire at fruit mandi in Parimpora area last night and a residential house was damaged in another fire incident in Bemina area.

He said that the cause of fire was being ascertained.