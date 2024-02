Srinagar, Feb 05: The holiday on account of Shab-i-Meraj will be observed on February 08 (Thursday), government in a modified order said.

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 1582-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated: 11.12.2023, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of Shab-i-Miraj shall now be observed on 08″ of February, 2024 (Thursday) instead of 07th of February, 2024 (Wednesday), in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the order reads.