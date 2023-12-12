Shah Rukh Khan visits Vaishno Devi ahead of Dunki release

Srinagar, Dec 12: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday paid obeisance at Vaishno Devi temple ahead of the release of the film Dunki, which is set to release on December 21.

The actor had earlier visited the shrine ahead of the release of his last two films Jawan and Pathaan, making this his third visit to the place.

Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in a video, went viral on social media handles in which he along with his bodyguards and managers, walking alone the cobbled path of the shrine in Jammu.