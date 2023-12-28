Shergari Police Station in Srinagar Selected As One Among 3 ‘Best’ Police Stations in Country

Srinagar, Dec 28: Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has selected Shergari Police Station in Srinagar as one of the three ‘best’ police stations in the country.

The Joint Director & Conference Secretary Intelligence Bureau, MHA Gol, as learnt by GNS, has intimated that the Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone, Srinagar that Shergari Police Station of District Srinagar has been selected as one of the best three Police Stations in the country for the year, 2023, through a communiqué by Administrative Officer to Director General of Police, J&K (Jammu).

To acknowledge the feat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hand over the Trophy to the SHO of the Police Station concerned on January 5, 2024, at an event at Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur.

The Station House Officer (SHO) has been directed to attend the event to personally receive the award at the hands of Home Minister Amit Shah.