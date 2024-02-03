Shopian Terrorist Attack: SIU files charge sheet against accused persons

Srinagar, Feb 03: In a significant development in the case related to the terrorist attack on local labourers in Gagran area of Shopian during the summer of 2023, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Shopian has successfully produced a comprehensive charge sheet of case FIR No. 126/2023 under section 7/25, 7/27 IA Act, 16, 18, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of UAPA.

The chargesheet has been produced before Hon’ble Court of Special Judge (NIA Court) Kulgam today, against the six accused persons identified as Adnan Shafi son of Mohd Shafi Shah, Zahid Ahmad Shah son of Abdul Gaffar Shah, Hanzil Yaqoob Shah (deceased) son of Mohd Yaqoob Shah, all residents of Rawalpora Shopian, Danish Hameed Thoker @Muslim Bhai (deceased) son of Abdul Hamed Thoker resident of Chakora Shopian, Hazim Rashid Sheikh son of Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Midhat Ahmad Dar son of Mohd Yaqoob Dar, both residents of Bemnipora Shopian. During the course of investigation, they were found involved in the heinous attack on labourers residing in rented accommodation at Gagran area of Shopian, causing serious injuries.

The next hearing for the case is scheduled for February 20, 2024, as announced by the Hon’ble Court. The proceedings aim to bring justice to the victims and their families, ensuring accountability for the perpetrators involved in this reprehensible act. The SIU Shopian remains dedicated to conducting a thorough and unbiased investigation, leaving no stone unturned to bring justice to the affected families.