SIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in terror funding case

Srinagar, Nov 10: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday carried out raids at multiple locations in Anantnag and Pulwama in south Kashmir in connection with a terror-funding case.

An official said these raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a terror funding case.

The case pertains to the illegal raising, layering and laundering of proceeds of crime by the accused people, he said.

On Wednesday too, the SIA had conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in relation to a terror-funding case.