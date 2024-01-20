SIA files charge-sheet against 12 accused in Sanjay Sharma killing case

Srinagar, Jan 20: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir has filed a comprehensive charge sheet against twelve individuals in connection with the brutal murder of a Kashmir Pandit Sanjay Sharma.

The case was initially registered at Police Station Litter Pulwama under FIR No. 14/2023, and was later handed over to SIA Kashmir for specialized investigation.

The officials said that the incident took place at Achhan Pulwama on February 26, 2023, and the subsequent investigation revealed a broader conspiracy originating from across the border. The aim was to disrupt the revival of peace and communal harmony in the valley, using the murder of an innocent person from the minority community to fuel communal disharmony and sustain terrorism.

Upon taking over the case, SIA Kashmir conducted extensive searches across south Kashmir, unearthing vital physical and technical evidence. This evidence exposed the accused persons’ involvement in the crime, including providing logistical support, harboring the accused, and concealing evidence. During the course of investigation SIA conducted 05 rounds of extensive searches at 32 Locations across the valley, during which evidences in the shape mobile devices, incriminating documents viz Bank Documents and 01 Pistol magazine and live cartridges were seized, officials said.

They said the charge sheet has been filed before the Special Designated Court under the NIA Act at Pulwama against the following terror accused which include Jazim Farooq Wani @Abrar S/o Farooq Ahmad Wani R/o Heff-Shirmal Shopian; @Khalid Kamran R/o Pakistan; Zaffar Hussain Bhat @Khursheed Kashmiri S/o Lt. Sana-UllahBhat R/o Livar Sallar Srigufwara, Anantnag; Nassir Farooq Shah S/o Farooq Ahmad Shah R/o Wanteng Mohalla, Bijbehara; AamirHussain Wani S/o Ghulam Mohammad Wani, SIL/o late Abdul Aziz Bhat R/o Ashajipora, Anantnag; Shameem Ahmad Bhat alias Uncle S/o Ghulam Hassan Bhat R/o Heff-Shirmal, Shopian; Towseef Ahmad Pandith S/o Late Bashir Ahmad Pandith R/o Jablipora Bijbehara, Anantnag; Sajjad Ahmad Bhat @ Afnan Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohiudin Bhat R/o Goriwan, Bijbehara; Sarjeel Ahmad Bhat S/o Zahoor Ahmad Bhat R/o ReshiporaQaimoh,Kulgam; Danish Ahmad Thokar S/o Abdul Hamid Thokar R/o Chakoora, Shopian; Ubaid Ahmad Paddar S/o Wali Mohammad Paddar R/o Chakoora, Shopian; and Sahil Bashir Dar S/o Bashir Ahmad Dar R/o Dhobi-Gath Bijbehara, Anantnag; while investigation continues for accused Yasir Shabir Wani, 8 out of the 13 accused, including 3 juveniles, are currently under judicial custody. Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, Danish Hamid Thokar, and Ubaid Ahmad Paddar have been killed in encounters with security forces. Meanwhile, Zaffar Hussain Bhat @Khursheed Kashmiri and @Khalid Kamran are presently absconding.

The investigation unveiled that the accused individuals were acting on instructions from terror handlers across the border, maintaining communication via encrypted online messaging platforms. Notably, Jazim Farooq Wani, who pulled the trigger, received weapon handling training from Nassir Farooq Shah on the directives of Pakistani handler @Khalid Kamran, officials said.

They said that SIA Kashmir reaffirms to follow the case vigorously in the court of law. The investigation of the case shall continue and SIA is commited to ensure all the accused who have been a part of the crime in any way are brought justice.