SIA raids 20 locations across South Kashmir; busts sleeper cell modules

Srinagar, May 11: the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir has on Sunday busted sleeper cell modules after raiding over twenty locations across the districts of South Kashmir. During the raids, substantial incriminating materials have been seized, and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning, official sources told the Greater Kashmir.

An official said, “Technical intelligence indicated that a host of sleeper cells in Kashmir were in direct contact with their handlers based in Pakistan and were involved in conveying sensitive and strategic information about security forces and vital installations via messaging apps including but not limited to WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal and so on.”

These terror associates were also involved in online radical propaganda on the behest of terrorist commanders of Lashkar-e- Taiba and Jaish-e- Muhammad, impinging upon the national security and integrity, the official added.

He further said the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir has conducted searches at around 20 locations across all districts of South Kashmir in connection with the investigation of case FIR No. 01/2025 U/S 13, 17, 18, 18-B, 38, 39 UA(P) Act of P/S CI/SIA Kashmir. During the raids, he said, substantial incriminating materials have been seized, and the suspects have been rounded up for further questioning.

Furthermore, the official said that the preliminary investigation has clearly brought out that these entities are actively engaged in terrorist conspiracy, propagating and furthering anti-India narratives aimed not only at challenging the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India but also at inciting disaffection, public disorder, and communal hatred.