Srinagar, Dec 13: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) is conducting raids at multiple places in south Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, officials said today.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the raids are underway at multiple locations in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts.

He said that raids are being carried out with the assistance of local police and the CRPF.

This is a developing story. More inputs would be added as they are available.